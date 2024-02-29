Operation Valentine is one of the most anticipated films, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Initially scheduled for release in theaters in December 2023, it was later postponed to February 16, 2024. However, due to delays in post-production work, the film had to be postponed once again. But the long wait to watch Operation Valentine on the big screen will finally come to an end in a matter of hours. Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar and inspired by true events, this bilingual project is set for release in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Operation Valentine Trailer: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Vigorously Defend India's Border, Keep Enemies at Bay (Watch Video).

Operation Valentine is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s delve into some of its key details. Operation Valentine Stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Visit Pulwama Memorial Site in Jammu and Kashmir (View Pics).

Cast – Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead along with Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Plot – The film will showcase Indian Air Force officers on the frontlines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest and fiercest aerial attacks ever witnessed in India.

Watch The Trailer Of Operation Valentine Below:

Release Date – The film is set to be released in theatres on March 1.

Review – The reviews for Operation Valentine are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

