It's time to rejoice for team Jallikattu, as the Malayalam film is India's official entry to Oscars 2021. Yes, that's true! On Wednesday (Nov 25), the Film Federation of India announced this good news and after the same, the flick's name was among the top trends on Twitter. Starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran, the movie had garnered mixed reviews upon its release. It's helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The title of the film, Jallikattu comes from one of the oldest ritual practised in the southern part of India. International Emmys 2020: Netflix’s Delhi Crime Wins Best Drama Series; Check Out the Full Winners' List.

The storyline of the movie also revolves around the same wherein a wild buffalo breaks lose and creates mayhem in a village in Kerala. This regional film is India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Jallikattu beat other 27 films and got selected. The list of other films includes The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Gunjan Saxena, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Bulbbul, Kaamyaab, The Sky is Pink and more. AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Win Top Honours at American Music Awards. Check Out The Tweet: Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' India's official entry at Oscars in International Feature Film category: Film Federation of India — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2020 You can watch this 1 hour 34 min movie on Amazon Prime Video. Last year, it was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was India’s official entry to the Oscars, but sadly the movie could not make it to the nominations. For the ones curious, the 2021 Academy Awards will be held on April 25. We wish the team of Jallikattu all the luck. Stay tuned!

