Pathu Thala is the upcoming Tamil film featuring an ensemble cast. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of this film. Glimpse of Silambarasan TR aka STR’s ruthless character in the trailer of the film has already grabbed fans’ eyeballs. Remake of the Kannada film Mufti, as per reports, not major changes have been done in the Tamil remake but audience would in for some major surprises. Apart from that, it is AR Rahman who has scored the film’s music. Pathu Thala Song Raawadi: Sayyeshaa Oozes Oomph As She Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves in This Fast-Paced Number (Watch Video).

Pathu Thala is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavel Raja under the banners of Studio Green and Pen Studios. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s check out some of its key details. Pathu Thala Trailer: Silambarasan TR Is Bloody Violent in This Tamil Gangster Flick (Watch Video).

Cast – The film features Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Anu Sithara and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead. Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan, Redin Kingsley among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Under the orders of the Chennai city commissioner, Guna goes on a covert mission to find and capture AG Raavanan (AGR), a crime boss. However, Guna soon realises that Raavanan's intentions were always good and needs to decide his next step towards saving him from his political nemesis, Naanjilar Gunasekharan.”

Watch The Trailer Of Pathu Thala Below:

Release Date – Pathu Thala is all set to be released in theatres on March 30.

Review – The reviews for Pathu Thala are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update with y’all as soon as the reviews for STR starrer is out.

