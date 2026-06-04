‘Peddi’ X Review: Ram Charan Shines, but Janhvi Kapoor Is Wasted in Buchi Babu Sana’s Flawed Sports Meets Mass Film

The highly anticipated pan-India sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, opened in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026, to a wave of polarised viewer reviews. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring an original score by AR Rahman, the film follows a gifted sportsman from a marginalised village fighting for basic identity rights through traditional wrestling and cricket. Despite strong advance booking numbers pointing toward a massive box office debut, initial audience reactions on social media reflect a deeply divided reception. ‘Peddi’ Trailer: Ram Charan Plays an Outstanding Sportsperson Excelling in Three Different Sports in Explosive Sports Action Drama! (Watch).

‘Peddi’ Review: Netizens Deliver Mixed Response

Early audiences taking to X (formerly Twitter) have labeled Peddi a mixed bag, with a significant section expressing disappointment over the movie's uneven execution. While the film has been praised for its emotional core and powerful pre-interval sequences, many viewers feel that the overall narrative struggles to rise above its flaws.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Peddi’:

The primary criticism stems from an outdated screenplay and sluggish pacing in the first half. Film trackers and casual viewers alike noted that the narrative relies too heavily on familiar commercial tropes, resulting in a routine first hour that tests the audience's patience before the main plot finally kicks into gear.

A common consensus among moviegoers is that Ram Charan is the saving grace of the film. The actor has undergone a rigorous physical transformation to play the titular character, a rural athlete competing in traditional kushti (wrestling) and cricket. Critics and fans have commended his screen presence, dedication, and intense body language, particularly in the physically demanding sports sequences.

Netizens Review ‘Peddi’

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½#PEDDI IS POWER-PACKED. Will stand tall in #RamCharan’s filmography especially for his memorable performance. His transformation from a careless guy [first half] to a disciplined one [second half] is to look out for. A genuine attempt! #PeddiReview The initial… pic.twitter.com/azUgIBd80E — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) June 4, 2026

‘Peddi’: A Complete Disaster and Huge Disappointment

#Peddi A complete disaster and a huge disappointment. Weak writing, outdated screenplay, forced emotions, and zero impact. Expectations were sky-high, but the film fails to deliver on almost every level. One of the most underwhelming big-budget in recent times#DisasterPeddi pic.twitter.com/yvcDyYNNA5 — Swaathi Chowdhary (@Swaathi_Cnct) June 3, 2026

‘Peddi’ X Review

How #Peddi differs from recent biggies 👉 It doesn't end with an unnecessary, unwanted Part 2 setup like many recent biggies 👉 The second half is almost completely story-driven, with no filler scenes except for the item song. The narrative is neatly written and well executed… — Vedi..VediGa... (@vedivediga) June 4, 2026

Another Moviegoer Said This About ‘Peddi’

#Peddi Interval Review : It’s a CRAP !!!!! The Movie is too over the top, Over the top acting, music and what not but the most awful thing is Portrayal of Jhanvi Kapoor. The Most Disgusting, Shameless thing. How did makers approved the close up scenes of Naval and Chest, it’s… — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 4, 2026

‘Peddi’ Review: A COLOSSAL DISASTER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS

#PeddiReview : ⭐️✨ #Peddi A COLOSSAL DISASTER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS! I walked into the theater expecting a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece, but Peddi turned out to be an unendurable, loud, and utterly soul-crushing experience. The script is a chaotic mess. Director Buchi… pic.twitter.com/0X0IefniFh — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) June 4, 2026

More About ‘Peddi’

Beyond the central performances of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi features a stellar ensemble cast that adds weight to its rural setting. Acclaimed Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal, high-intensity role that serves as a major turning point in the film's second half. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu portrays the formidable antagonist, providing a fierce foil to Ram Charan's character, while Naveen Chandra rounds out the supporting cast in a crucial role. Who Is Kevin Kunta? Ram Charan’s Bodyguard and MMA Fighter Goes Viral After Security Scare at ‘Peddi’ Event.

The high-budget production is joint-ventured by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).