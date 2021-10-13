Pooja Hegde is one of the most in-demand actresses we have in the industry right now. From her upcoming release Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni to films like Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and many more in her kitty, she’s definitely on a roll. Indeed, the second runner-up of Miss Universe India 2010 has come a long way career-wise. Apart from being a brilliant performer on screen, another USP of hers is that she’s a fabulous dancer. It’s like when you see her grooving on the big screen, your heart will skip a beat. And as the actress celebrates her 31st birthday today (October 13), we list her five popular songs that are superb. Check it out. Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s Rom-Com Gets Postponed; to Now Release on October 15!

Seeti Maar

From the film Duvvada Jagannadham, this song sees Pooja shaking her body and booty to the tunes. The track is high on energy and the actress does a fantastic job grooving alongside super dancer, Allu Arjun. Killer moves!!

Reddy Ikkada Soodu

Jr NTR and Pooja set the royal stage on fire in this song from Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Right from their chemistry to the simple-looking yet difficult choreography, both the actors prove that they can dance via this track. Listen to it now!

Everest Anchuna

Pooja Hegde sizzles in this Maharshi song. The actress dances opposite Mahesh Babu in this number and steals the show. She’s definitely got the sass and this track echoes the same. Pooja Hegde Celebrates 15 Million Followers on Instagram With a Special Video!

Jigelu Rani

You’ll forget Malaika Arora’s Munni, and Sheila’s Jawani, if you watch this song from Rangasthalam. Starring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in the item number, the latter is phenomenal in this one. From her bang-on expression to the little details, you will definitely want to see more.

Paala Pitta

Again a melody from Maharshi, this track has Mahesh Babu and Pooja. Both of them put their best foot forward in this song, and not to miss are the actress’ thumkas. Pooja’s love for dance is evident and how!

That’s it, guys! These are the top five dance numbers of Pooja Hegde according to us. Talking about the actress, we feel, she’s a total package and a perfect heroine. Hope to see her prospering all day, every day. Here’s wishing her a great birthday and lots of success ahead. Stay tuned!

