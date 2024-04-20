Girish AD's Premalu stands as one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema to date. This romantic comedy, featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, captivated both youngsters and family audiences across Kerala when it was released in theatres earlier this year. Its charm extended beyond the state borders, leaving a mark even with its dubbed release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Premalu was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, the same team behind the recent success Aavesham. At the success party celebrating both films, the makers delighted fans by announcing the return of Sachin and Reenu's playful romance in a sequel titled Premalu 2, slated for a 2025 theatrical release. No 'JK' this! Premalu 2: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju Set to Reprise Roles in Girish AD's Sequel, Film to Hit Theaters in 2025 - Reports.

The leaked animated announcement video for Premalu 2 revealed not only the comeback of Sachin and Reenu but also the return of other beloved characters such as Reenu's bestie Karthika (Akhila Bhargavan), Sachin's bestie Amal Davis (Sangeeth Prathap), Amal's nerdy cousin Thomas (Mathew Thomas), and the super-annoying love-rival Aadhi (Sangeeth Prathap).

This news brings joy to fans eagerly awaiting to witness the evolution of Sachin and Reenu's love story amidst the challenges of a long-distance relationship. While the anticipation builds for the trajectory of their romance and the reappearance of fan-favourite characters, we also hope that the sequel might delve into the stories of some supporting characters who, though they may have had limited screen time, managed to shine brightly within their roles. After Makers Confirm Premalu 2, Animated Announcement Video of Naslen and Mamitha Baiju-Starrer Leaks Online – WATCH.

Thomas

Mathew Thomas in Premalu

It's confirmed that Mathew Thomas will return as the future owner of TFC (Thomas Friend Chicken). While his character as a maths geek was quirky, his role in Premalu felt more like a lucky charm added to the movie, given that the Naslen-Mathew Thomas combo is always seen as a selling point for their fans. Hopefully, the sequel gives his character more to do.

Wanderlust

Meenakshi Raveendran in Premalu

Portrayed by Meenakshi Raveendran, Niharika aka 'Wanderlust' caught our attention with her 'hippie' lifestyle and the way she mooches off her roommates while annoying the hell out of them. Now that Karthika has gotten married and moved out, it remains to be seen if Reenu is still roommates with this crazy gal. Fingers crossed about that.

Pambavaasan

Syam Pushkaran in Premalu

Scriptwriter and producer Syam Pushkaran had a cameo in the film, playing Aadhi's main sycophant, who despite the tough look, is a bumbling fool like his boss. The announcement video hinted at his return, so we do hope to see more of this show-stealer in the sequel, and also hope that he has learnt driving by then. Premalu Movie Review: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Sparkling Chemistry Tries Hard to Steer This Erratic Romcom.

Subhi

Shameer Khan in Premalu

Played by Shameer Khan, Reenu's sardonic colleague had some great one-liners, which is also the reason why we want him to return for the sequel. Hopefully, we get to hear more of his 'insights' on how to work in an IT company. Subhi conducts hands down the best induction session among all.

'Kunuvaava'

Anaswara Rajan in Super Sharanya

PS - Is it me, or did Amal Davis' unseen IIT-Roorkee girlfriend sound very much like Anaswara Rajan, the female lead of the director's earlier films, Thaneermathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya? There are reports that Anaswara might have a role in the sequel, and hopefully, it is as Amal Davis' saucy 'kunuvaava'.

