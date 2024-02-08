Get ready to be entertained! The Malayalam romantic-comedy Premalu hits theatres this February, promising a fun-filled ride. Directed by Girish AD, known for his work on Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya, the film boasts the backing of Bhavana Studios, a production house co-founded by renowned actors Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. From the hilarious trailer to the vibrant poster, the makers are pulling out all the stops to generate buzz for this highly anticipated release. Premalu Trailer: Naslen's Sachin Gets Friendzoned by Mamitha Baiju's Reenu in Girish AD's Upcoming Rom-Com (Watch Video).

With a talented cast featuring rising stars and established actors, Premalu is sure to win hearts at your theatres near you. Now, ahead of the flick's release, let's check out some key details about it below. Kaatera OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kannada Action Film Online!

Cast - Premalu stars a fantastic lineup of actors. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles in the film, with Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap and Shameer Khan in supporting roles.

Plot - Premalu revolves around the love story of Sachin (Naslen), who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to chaos and amusing complications. Family Star Song 'Nandanandanaa': Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Melody is Enchanting in Sid Sriram's Voice (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch Premalu Trailer:

Release Date - Malayalam movie Preamalu is scheduled to release in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Review - The reviews of Premalu are not out yet. LatestLY will update you’ll as and when the review of Naslen and Mamitha-starrer is out. Stay tuned!

