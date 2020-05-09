Premam Fame Sai Pallavi Turns a Year Older Today! Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi on Twitter

Sai Pallavi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved and one of the most popular actresses down south. Shot to fame for her role in the Malayalam film Premam, this gorgeous actress has turned a year older today (May 9). She is widely known to portray the character Malar in the movie Premam, which also marked her debut in Mollywood. Besides Malayalam, Sai Pallavi has also acted in Tamil and Telugu movies. In fact, she had made her acting debut in 2003, when she was a child. She was seen as a child actress in the movie Kasthooriman. Love Story Lyrical Video Song Ay Pilla: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Chemistry Looks Pretty In This Beautifully Composed Track.

Born to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha, Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies from the Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016. This institute is recognised by the Medical Council of India. But the actress has not registered as a medical practitioner (doctor) yet. Besides being an amazing actress, many assumed that Sai Pallavi is a trained dancer as well. We have seen her numerous dance acts in films and during some stage events as well. In an interview she had admitted that she is not a trained dancer but always had a penchant for dance. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the wishes extended by her fans on Twitter. After Rejecting a Fairness Cream Ad Deal, Sai Pallavi Turns Down Another Offer Worth Rs 1 Crore.

Sai Pallavi is one such actress who has sternly said a no to fairness products, and the actress has also said that she will never endorse anything that she never believed in. On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen in a film titled Love Story in which she is paired opposite Naga Chaitanya.