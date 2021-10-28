Telugu 'power star' Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors. With an unmatched craze around his movies, all his movies are being hyped right from the time they are announced. The actor is currently busy with back-to-back movies and there are a couple of movies that are expected to be announced officially. It is reported that Pawan Kalyan is to sign a movie under Surender Reddy's direction. PSPK Rana Movie: Pawan Kalyan's First Look As Bheemla Nayak and Title of the Film To Be Unveiled on August 15!

Pawan Kalyan would wind up the current movies, then work on his political agenda before he kickstarts this movie with Surender Reddy, which is tentatively titled 'PSPK29'. So, the makers are keen to rope in actress Sakshi Vaidya, to play the female lead in 'PSPK29'. Though there is no official confirmation, it appears like the makers are progressing with the casting formalities and other pre-production work. PSPK Rana Movie: Nithya Menen Roped In for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Untitled Film!

Sakshi is to make her debut in Telugu alongside hero Akhil Akkineni in his upcoming movie 'Agent'. As Surender Reddy is the director of this upcoming thriller, he seems to have taken this decision. Reports suggest that Sakshi's work appeals to the director and he finds her promising, so he has taken this decision. 'PSPK29' will hit the floors once Pawan winds up the shooting of 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh', a Harish Shankar directorial.

