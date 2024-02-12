Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, shared a picture of the film’s director Sukumar from the sets of the film, on Monday. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil & Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Telugu Action Thriller.

With six months left for the film's release, the film's production is moving in full swing. The makers of the film also shared the picture clicked by Rashmika on X, as they wrote in the caption: “Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director. @iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule. Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. #2024RulePushpaKa (sic).”

Check Out Rashmika’s Candid Click of Director Sukumar Here:

Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director 📸@iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule ❤️ Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!! 🔥 Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤‍🔥#2024RulePushpaKa 💥💥 Icon Star @alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/35lbpxRfHF — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) February 12, 2024

After the record-breaking success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil, too, will be seen in the sequel. Sukumar Birthday: Pushpa 2–The Rule Actor Allu Arjun Shares Pic and Extends Heartfelt Wishes to His ‘Genius Sukku Darling’ on X.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, will debut in theatres on August 15, 2024.

