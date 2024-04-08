On his birthday, superstar Allu Arjun gifted his fans a thrilling surprise that set their hearts racing with excitement. Marking the occasion, the much-anticipated teaser for Sukumar's upcoming magnum opus, Pushpa 2 - The Rule, was unveiled. This sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa -The Rise, promises to elevate the adrenaline-fueled saga to unprecedented heights. Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun in Saree Looks Powerful and Menacing in Massy Glimpse From Sukumar Directorial (Watch Video).

The teaser unfolds amidst the vibrant atmosphere of jatara, where devotees are chanting and praying to Goddess Kali. Amongst the traditional rituals, we catch glimpses of intricate details like dangling jhumkas, meticulously lined kohl eyes, and bottu adorning a forehead. It is not a woman but Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, donning a striking blue pattu saree and wielding a trishul. Pushpa Raj takes on the adversaries, leaving the onlookers mesmerised.

What Is Jatara?

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, also known as Medaram Jatara, is a significant tribal festival in Telangana, India, dedicated to honouring the goddesses.

Under the direction of Sukumar, Pushpa 2 - The Rule features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, all reprising their roles from the first film. With the teaser's release, netizens were ecstatic, unable to contain their joy as they flooded social media platforms with their thoughts and reactions. Let's delve into what they have to say. Allu Arjun Birthday: Jr NTR Wishes Pushpa 2 Star With Heartfelt Message on Social Media!.

Allu Arjun Shares Pushpa 2 - The Rule Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Netizens Reaction

Mind-Blowing!!!

Sukumar vision🫡🤌 Bunny at his best🔥🔥 Teaser was too good..as makers dont want to reveal anything..this is just a glimpse🔥😎😎 Pushpa-2 the rule teaser is out❤️ Pushpa-The rule is releasing on August 15th 2024😍😍 . . .#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser#Pushpa2TheRule… pic.twitter.com/wITktltGmW — No One cares (@MonuOfficial6) April 8, 2024

In Shock?

Hats Off!

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser one shot >> Bollywood entire career You nailed is Allu Arjun sir. Hats off ! pic.twitter.com/nKWHz5qTx6 — 卐 नकली दुनिया (@NakaliDuniya) April 8, 2024

Impressive

Frames

He Is Back

As the excitement mounts and anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule sets the stage for an epic continuation of Pushpa Raj's saga, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. The audience's enthusiastic response to the teaser further underscores their love and anticipation for the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).