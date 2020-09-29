Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of his next film, Pushpa. Also, they were recently excited about the rumours of R Madhavan playing an antagonist in the same. Many reports floated claiming the same, leaving fans already thrilled about this combination and Maddy playing a negative role. However, Madhavan has now himself told the truth about these rumours. Nishabdham Trailer: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's Thriller Promises to Keep You Engrossed Throughout (Watch Video).

In a single tweet, he denied playing the negative role in Pushpa. Sharing the news, he wrote in the caption, "Not true at all guys." Well, that might break a few hearts! Check out the tweet below.

R Madhavan's Tweet:

Not true at all guys .🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/GqGSWvCXQ7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 29, 2020

Fans must not lose heart though as they will soon see him in an upcoming thriller named as Nishabdham. The Tamil movie is directed by Hemant Madhukar which stars Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead. It also has Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in the supporting roles. The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime on 2 October 2020. Stay tuned for more updates.

