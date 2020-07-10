Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's fans were in for a big treat when the makers of their next decided to release the first look and title of their upcoming project. The excitement for the same was already touching the sky and we are glad for this long wait was worth it. This first look of Radhe Shyam was certainly mesmerising and we can't wait to see its teaser-trailer next. But hey, the look wasn't really appropriate keeping in mind the recent scenario, right? With neither mask nor the social distancing in place, Nagaon police, a district in Assam decided to retouch the poster with few additions. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Chemistry Garners Praises From Fans! (View Tweets).

Nagaon Police's twitter handle was quick in adding face masks to Prabhas and Pooja's faces in the Radhe Shyam poster. Yea, they didn't mean any harm and were simply playing around with the film's trend that was dominating Twitter since the morning. "Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop," they tweeted while sharing the new addition to the poster. Their tweet soon received a reaction from the Assam state police who tagged their creative job as a "great one." Radhe Shyam: Anushka Shetty Shares the First Look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Film, Says 'Looking Forward to It' (View Post).

Check Out their Tweet

Prabhas' fans were patiently waiting for the makers to release the title of #Prabhas20. Post Radhe Shyam, the actor is gearing up to work with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin in his next. The project is expected to go on floors in October and release in April 2021. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will start working with Salman Khan for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

