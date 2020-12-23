It was just some hours back when a few reports claimed that superstar Rajinikanth is working hard to wrap the shooting of his upcoming film, Annaatthe. The gossip elaborated that he is planning to wrap up the flick by January 12, 2020. However, seems like Thalaivar's this attempt is all ruined by the novel coronavirus. As per the latest development, TV reports claim that the shooting of Annaatthe has been halted. Reason: as eight crew members have tested positive for coronavirus. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers on this yet. Annaatthe: Makers Of Rajinikanth Starrer To Not Resume Shoot From October 10?

Earlier, speculations have been strong that Rajinikanth wants to focus on the launch of his political party and so wants to shoot his portions of the film first. But, if the news of the COVID-19 cases on the sets of Annaatthe is true, then it is alarming for both, the makers as well as the superstar. Rajinikanth is supposed to launch is a political party on the New Year's eve. Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film Is All Set for Pongal 2021 Release.

TV reports confirm that Shoot for @rajinikanth's upcoming movie #Annaatthe halted as 8 crew members have tested Corona positive. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 23, 2020

Annaatthe marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajinikanth with director Siva. The flick also features the superstar in the lead role of the most respected man of the village. The shooting of the project was resumed in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad last month. The movie will see Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as female leads. Stay tuned!

