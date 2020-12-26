Rajinikanth had only begun the shoot for his next when few of the crew member on the set got tested positive for the virus. While Rajinikanth did not contract the virus, he was rushed to the hospital yesterday after there were severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. The actor is being closely monitored at the hospital and a decision on his discharge was to be made today evening. The doctors initially stated that Rajinikanth's situation is stable but it looks like his blood pressure has started to fluctuate again. Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Hyderabad Over 'Severe Fluctuation' in Blood Pressure Levels.

According to reports in Times, a source has revealed that the actor's blood pressure is still high and the doctor will do a few more tests to see why that is happening. The source was quoted telling, "Rajinikanth’s blood pressure continues to be high. The hospital will decide on his discharge tomorrow as some more tests will be conducted.”

Earlier today, in a statement Apollo hospital had shared, “Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening."

The statement further read, "His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He had been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him.” Fact Check: Is Rajinikanth’s Health Affected Due To Fever? Here’s The Truth!

The shoot for Rajnikanth's upcoming Annaatthe was been postponed after four crew members tested positive for coronavirus during routine testing, on Wednesday. Shooting for the action-drama, which had been curtailed during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, had resumed from December 15 this year. Written and directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

