Rami Pothineni Birthday: 5 Blockbuster Films Of This Telugu Actor That You Must Watch!

Ram Pothineni (Photo Credits: File Image)

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni had made his acting debut with a short film in 2002. The short film in Tamil was titled as Adayalam for which he even won the Best Actor award at the Europe Film Festival. Then four years later he made his debut in Tollywood with the movie Devadasu. The handsome hunk not only received praises for his performance in his debut film, but it even this movie performed well at the ticket windows. These Insta Pics of Rami Pothineni Proves He’s a Fitness Freak!

Ram Pothineni, who is the nephew of producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, has turned a year older today. Yes, today he celebrates his 32nd birthday and fans have been sharing some amazing stills from his films to wish him on this day. Ram Pothineni has some amazing hits to his credit ever since he entered the film industry. On his birthday, let’s take a look at those five blockbuster movies of Ram Pothineni that are just unmissable. iSmart Shankar Teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Rowdy Attitude Is Impressive in This Out-and-Out Mass Entertainer! Watch Video.

Devadasu

Ram Pothineni made his Tollywood debut with YVS Chowdary’s film Devadasu. The lead heroine, Ileana D’Cruz also made her acting debut with this Telugu movie. It’s a rom-com that had opened to positive reviews.

Ready

The 2008 film Ready starring Ram Pothineni and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead was a box office hit. It was later remade in Hindi with the same name in which Salman Khan played the lead role.

Maska

B Gopal’s film Maska starring Ram Pothineni, Hansika Motwani, Sheela and Sunil in the lead, had one of the biggest openings on the day of its release. This movie was dubbed in Hindi language with the title Phool Aur Kante.

Neni Sailaja

Kishore Tirumala directorial Neni Sailaja starred Keerthy Suresh opposite Ram Pothineni. This rom-com was another blockbuster hit of 2016.

iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, featured Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. It had a successful run at the box office for more than 100 days. Seeing the overwhelming response, the makers even announced a sequel to it titled Double iSmart.

Ram Pothineni is one of the most loved actors down south. Here’s wishing him a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Ram Pothineni!