Lovebirds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are a happily married couple! Heartiest congratulations to the lovely duo for this new phase in their lives. Rana and Miheeka, in the presence of family members and close friends, got married on the evening of August 8 at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The inside photos from this Tollywood couple’s royal marriage ceremony has hit the internet and one just cannot take their eyes off from the newlywed, the décor and the guests who were all hearts for Rana and Miheeka. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!

The inside wedding pics that have set the internet on fire shows Rana Daggubati putting the wedding ring on Miheeka Bajaj’s finger and locking this beautiful deal forever. In another pics you’ll see the couple looking into each other’s eyes and are totally smitten. There are a few more pics where the entire family has come together and posed with the couple. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Suresh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, and many others can be seen happily posing with Rana and Miheeka. If you haven’t seen the pics yet, take a look at them right away! Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding First Pics Out: The Couple Looks Royal In Their Traditional Decko!

Aren’t these pics absolutely dreamy? We must say, Rana Daggubati’s bride Miheeka Bajaj looked regal in her wedding outfit that was designed by ace designer Anamika Khanna and her makeup was done by Tamanna Rooz. Bridegroom Rana looked dapper in a gold and cream kurta, which he teamed with a matching dhoti and a golden stole. Here’s wishing Ran and Miheeka a happy married life!

