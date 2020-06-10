Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August Wedding Gets Postponed Amid the Rising Coronavirus Cases in His State?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati made a big revelation when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. The couple dated for a brief period of time before taking the big plunge and the actor is the happiest. They recently had a roka ceremony with few family members in attendance and soon the news of them having an August wedding started surfacing doing the rounds. While Suresh Babu revealed that the ceremony will take place keeping the social distancing and other guidelines in mind, recent reports suggest that the families may postpone the affair altogether. 'So kiss has happened', Teases Lakshmi Manchu While Asking Rana Daggubati About his Relationship with Miheeka Bajaj.

As per an article in Tollywood.net, Rana and Miheeka's wedding has been postponed amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in his state. The couple's families are currently thinking about a new date and there are chances that it may push to 2021. An official announcement on the new wedding date is expected to be made very soon. Earlier there were reports that they are planning to tie the knot in December. And if all goes well, they might end up getting married this year-end. Rana Daggubati Talks About Finding Love and Marriage Plans With Fiance Miheeka Bajaj, Says 'She Adores Me And It's Fun Having That Kind Of Attention On You'.

Coming to his fiancee, Miheeka is an interior designer based in Mumbai, but she was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She is the owner of the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai and the couple shares the same friend circle. She's even good friends with Sonam Kapoor and the actress had congratulated her on her engagement.