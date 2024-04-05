Rashmika Mandanna brings characters to life in every role she takes on, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Her talent, charm, and ability to adapt have earned her admiration from people of all ages and backgrounds. Referred as the ‘National Crush of India’, this talented actress from Karnataka’s Kodagu district has won hearts with her performances. Celebrating her 28th birthday today, Rashmika rose to fame with her debut film, Kirik Party, which gained her immense popularity in the southern film industry. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From ‘Saami Saami’ to ‘Ranjithame’ – 5 Vibrant Numbers of the Actress That Will Make You Groove! (Watch Videos).

Rashmika Mandanna has graced the screens with numerous commercially successful films, sharing the spotlight with the leading actors of Tollywood over the years. Her venture into Tamil Cinema began with her debut opposite Karthi in the film Sulthan. In 2023, she marked her Hindi film debut with Goodbye, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Despite earning positive responses from both critics and audiences, the movie failed to perform well at the box office. However, Rashmika’s resilience shines through as she continues to explore diverse roles and genres. On her birthday today, let’s revisit her films, which not only enjoy popularity but also establish her status as the ‘National Crush of India’. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: The Pushpa Actress' Fashion Statements Are Always Hit and Never Flop.

Kirik Party

Rashmika’s performance as Saanvi, a bubbly college student, earned widespread praise for her natural acting skills. The success of the film, co-starring Rakshit Shetty, boosted the young actress’ career in the South Indian film industry, establishing her as a promising talent to keep an eye on.

Geetha Govindam

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Geetha, a strong-willed and independent woman. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda on-screen was widely appreciated, contributing to the film’s commercial success.

Pushpa: The Rise

The talented actress portrays the character of a village belle named Srivalli, who serves as a source of strength and support for the protagonist, Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun. Despite facing challenges and dangers, Srivalli remains loyal and deeply cares for Pushpa.

Mission Majnu

In Mission Majnu, a gripping spy thriller, Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her character is portrayed as a visually impaired woman and the love interest of the lead actor.

Animal

Rashmika, who is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film, described her character Gitanjali as ‘pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw’. Gitanjali’s character is showcased dealing with her partner’s toxic traits after marriage. Further describing her character, Rashmika mentioned, “She was the rock that weathered all the storms.”

From her early successes in Tollywood to her recent forays into Tamil and Hindi cinema, Rashmika Mandanna has consistently charmed audiences with her performances. Here’s wishing the ‘National Crush of India’ many more incredible projects and a fantastic year ahead!

