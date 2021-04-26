Actress Rashmika Mandanna held an Instagram live session with her followers on Monday, where she revealed she is all set to sign her third Bollywood film. Incidentally, Rashmika signed her second film in Bollywood even before her debut feature is out. Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna To Star Together for the First Time; Shoot Begins (View Post).

Rashmika shot to the spotlight in the Hindi entertainment domain by starring in the popular "Top tucker" video filmed on the song by Uchana Amit, Jonita Gandhi, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Badshah. She will make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller Mission Majnu, and her second Hindi film is the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Sharing Screen Space With Amitabh Bachchan.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Live Session Below:

The revelation came when, during the interactive session, a fan asked about her other Bollywood projects. "I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third on," she replied. The actress, however, remains tight-lipped on details during the virtual greeting session. Rashmika, who has made her mark in Telugu and Kannada films, will also be seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

