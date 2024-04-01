Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to spill the beans about who makes her mornings the “best”. On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram stories and posted a cheeky picture, featuring her and her furry-friend Aura. In the image, the two are cuddled up in bed. For the caption, she wrote: “My mornings are the best with her (heart emoji).” The Girlfriend: Rahul Ravindran Heaps Praises on Rashmika Mandanna for Dubbing in Five Different Languages; Teaser To Release on April 5!.

On Sunday, Rashmika posted a picture of Aura’s paws and wrote: “I’ve missed these." Talking about work, the teaser of Rashmika’s The Girlfriend will be dropping on the actress’ birthday on April 5. According to the director, she has dubbed in all five languages. However, the teaser is special because she has dubbed in Malayalam for the first time. Rashmika Mandanna Reveals What Her Pet Dog Aura Is Upto As Fans Wonder Where She Disappeared.

View Rashmika Mandanna's Insta Story:

Rashmika Mandanna with her Pet Dog Aura (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The actress then has the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in Rainbow and Chaava in the pipeline.

