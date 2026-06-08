Rashmika Mandanna To Portray MS Subbulakshmi in Upcoming Biopic? All You Need To Know About the ‘Queen of Carnatic Music’

In a development that has sent ripples across South Indian cinema and music circles, popular actress Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly all set to portray the legendary Carnatic vocalist and Bharat Ratna recipient, MS Subbulakshmi, in an upcoming biopic. While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, industry sources indicate that Mandanna has been finalised for the titular role, and a crucial look test was recently conducted at her residence. Rashmika Mandanna Wears a Kimono, Holds Vijay Deverakonda Tight in Loved-Up Photos From ‘Extra Fun’ Japan Getaway.

Rashmika Mandanna to Lead MS Subbulakshmi Biopic?

The buzz around a biographical drama on the life of MS Subbulakshmi has been circulating for months, with various actresses' names being linked to the prestigious project. Initially, Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth were rumoured to be in contention for the role. However, the latest reports, including those from 123Telugu and Cinejosh, strongly suggest that Rashmika Mandanna, who celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5, 2026, has secured the part.

Sources close to the production have revealed that Mandanna underwent a look test at her Hyderabad residence, with renowned costume designer Neeraja Kona reportedly crafting custom outfits for the session. The film is said to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, acclaimed for his work on the Nani-starrer Jersey. Adding to the excitement, music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly on board to score the film, marking a potential reunion with Tinnanuri after their successful collaboration. Pre-production for the biopic is reportedly in full swing, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema, with a packed schedule for 2026. Her confirmed theatrical releases include the Telugu action drama Mysaa (March 20, 2026), the Hindi romantic comedy Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon (June 19, 2026), the Telugu period historical drama Ranabaali with husband Vijay Deverakonda (September 11, 2026), and the Telugu science fiction action film AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun (November 20, 2026).

Who Was MS Subbulakshmi? The 'Queen of Carnatic Music'

Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, fondly known as MS Amma or simply MS, was a legendary Indian Carnatic singer whose divine voice and profound dedication to music transcended boundaries. Born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, Madras Presidency (now Tamil Nadu), she began her musical journey at a very young age, training under stalwarts like Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer for Carnatic music and Pandit Narayanrao Vyas for Hindustani music.

Her illustrious career, spanning over seven decades, was marked by numerous groundbreaking achievements:

First Performance : Made her debut at the prestigious Madras Music Academy in 1929 at just 13 years old, mesmerising audiences with her bhajans.

: Made her debut at the prestigious Madras Music Academy in 1929 at just 13 years old, mesmerising audiences with her bhajans. International Recognition : Became the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. She also performed at the Edinburgh International Festival in 1963, Carnegie Hall in New York in 1977, and Royal Albert Hall in London in 1982.

: Became the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. She also performed at the Edinburgh International Festival in 1963, Carnegie Hall in New York in 1977, and Royal Albert Hall in London in 1982. Ramon Magsaysay Award : The first Indian musician to receive this esteemed award in 1974.

: The first Indian musician to receive this esteemed award in 1974. Bharat Ratna : Conferred with India's highest civilian honour in 1998, making her the first musician to receive the accolade.

: Conferred with India's highest civilian honour in 1998, making her the first musician to receive the accolade. Film Career: Acted in a few films in the 1930s and 40s, most famously portraying the 16th-century saint-poet Mira Bai in the iconic films Meera (1945 in Tamil; 1947 in Hindi). ‘Cocktail 2’: Do Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna Share a Lesbian Romance in the Film? Actors Respond at Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Subbulakshmi was not only celebrated for her musical prowess but also for her philanthropy, reportedly donating most of her award prize money to charity. She passed away on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy as the 'Queen of Carnatic Music'.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).