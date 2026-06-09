Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi Divorce Case: Madras High Court Rejects Petition Seeking Timeline Extension

Chennai: In a significant development in the ongoing matrimonial dispute involving acclaimed South Indian actor Ravi Mohan, popularly known as Jayam Ravi, the Madras High Court on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, dismissed his petition requesting an extension of time for the Family Welfare Court to dispose of proceedings related to an interim maintenance plea filed by his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. Ravi Mohan Becomes a Part of the LCU With ‘Benz’ After Announcing Break Amid Divorce.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, after hearing arguments from both sides, upheld the High Court's earlier directive, which mandated the Family Welfare Court to conclude the interim maintenance proceedings within a two-week timeframe.

Madras HC Turns Down Petition Seeking Extension in Ravi Mohan's Divorce Case

The matrimonial dispute between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi is currently under the purview of the Family Welfare Court in Chennai. The recent legal turn stems from an application by Aarti Ravi alleging that Ravi Mohan had failed to pay interim maintenance from April 2025 onwards, including crucial expenses for their children's school fees.

Facing delays in her interim maintenance petition being heard, Aarti Ravi had previously approached the Madras High Court, seeking directions for an expedited hearing. The High Court, considering the urgency, had then instructed the Family Welfare Court to hear the petition and issue appropriate orders within two weeks.

Following this order, Ravi Mohan filed a fresh plea before the High Court, seeking an extension of the stipulated time for the Family Welfare Court to complete the proceedings. During the recent hearing, senior advocate J Ravindran, representing Aarti Ravi, strongly opposed the request for an extension, arguing against any alteration to the deadline previously fixed by the High Court.

After deliberating on the submissions, Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed Ravi Mohan's petition, thereby ensuring that the Family Welfare Court must adhere to the original two-week timeline for resolving the interim maintenance plea. The court further directed the actor to approach the Family Welfare Court for any future relief concerning the pending proceedings.

RaviMohan and Aarti Ravis Marital Dispute

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi, who married on June 4, 2009, and have two sons, publicly announced their separation in September 2024. The announcement reportedly led to public disagreement, with Aarti alleging that Ravi pursued the divorce without her consent.

Prior to the current development, in May 2025, Aarti Ravi had filed a counter-petition seeking an alimony of INR 40 lakhs per month. There were also reports citing a claim of INR 50 lakhs for children's education expenses in connection with the interim maintenance. The Madras High Court had also issued a "John Doe order" in May 2025, restraining media from reporting or discussing the details of their matrimonial dispute to prevent magnification and distortion of information due to Ravi Mohan's celebrity status. Keneeshaa Francis Reacts to Trolls Accusing Her of Breaking Ravi Mohan’s Home, Singer Opens Up About Her Past Trauma (Watch Videos).

The ongoing divorce proceedings and the interim maintenance battle continue to draw significant attention from fans and the media alike.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).