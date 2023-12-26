Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire stormed onto the scene on December 22, becoming the biggest opening movie of 2023 (as per Hombale Films). Released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the action extravaganza, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, had fans buzzing with excitement. However, amidst the initial euphoria, a cloud of doubt appeared over the film's box office performance. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per netizens, there are accusations that Hombale Films have been posting inflated numbers when it comes to worldwide grosses. Recently, the WW figures posted for the movie is that Salaar grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide in just three days. However, some box office portals claim that the movie had only made about Rs 300 crore in this period. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Review: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Actioner Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

As Per Cinetrak

Prabhas - @PrithviOfficial's #SalaarCeaseFire rakes in ₹302 crore globally in its 3-Day opening weekend leading the Christmas race! India: ₹226 crore International: $9.3 million (₹76 cr)#Salaar set for another good day on Monday(holiday) throughout! pic.twitter.com/tEuxdhwBm7 — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) December 25, 2023

As Per Salaar's X Handle

The difference in these amounts made some fans question the veracity of the collections. Recently some netizens are even claiming that Hombale Films, the producers of Salaar, have removed the posts from their X handle.

Allegations

After Getting EXPOSED of Fake Collections @hombalefilms has now deleted all the gross collection posters from Twitter 😂 #Salaar https://t.co/ML1blI56MG pic.twitter.com/1yRWXyeS84 — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) December 26, 2023

'Fake'?

.@hombalefilms Deleted all their Collection Posters of #Salaar after getting Banged by public for fake Inflation Figures That's why we should be genuine No need to Fake everything Atleast they realised now — Hemanth Kiara (@UrsHemanthKiara) December 26, 2023

'Fake PR'

The quest of Salaar makers to post fake box office numbers and do fake PR deserves a mass level expose and Bollywood should show unity to fight the South Indian Industry who are abusing Bollywood everytime.#Salaar#DunkiWave #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MhIBKQyM8I — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) December 26, 2023

However, as per sources close to the film, they affirm that Hombale Films have never posted the figures before. Instead, it was the film's box office handle that were posting the numbers and the posts continue to be there on the handle.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which was released on December 21.

