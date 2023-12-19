Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language epic action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. Scheduled for release in the coming days. The project was officially announced in December 2020, revealing the film's title. Principal photography commenced in January 2021 near Godavarikhani, Telangana. Ravi Basrur is the music composer, with Bhuvan Gowda handling cinematography and Ujwal Kulkarni overseeing editing duties. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire: Prabhas Returns From Europe After Knee Surgery To Promote His Upcoming Film (See Pics).

Ahead of the release, here’s everything you must know about this Prabhas-starrer.

Cast

Prabhas reportedly portrays dual roles, adding an extra layer of complexity to the narrative. Prithviraj, on the other hand, takes on the role of Deva's childhood best friend and the rightful heir to the city of Khansaar. Other cast members include actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, Aadya, Saran Shakthi, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu.

Plot

The storyline centres around the dynamic between Deva (played by Prabhas) and Vardharaja (played by Prithviraj), childhood friends turned enemies due to the treacherous murder of Vardharaja's father, Raja Mannaar, in a coup d’état. Deva aids Vardharaja's escape from Khansaar, vowing to make him the uncontested successor to the city. Promising intense action, gunplay, and violence, the film explores their journey amid a backdrop of political intrigue and personal vendettas.

Watch Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Trailer

Runtime and Certification

With a runtime of 175 minutes, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). This rating is attributed to the film's intense fight sequences, bloodshed, and gripping violence, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for mature audiences.

Release Date

Mark your calendars for December 22, 2023, as the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on this date.

Review

