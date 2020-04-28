Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Did You Know She Had Already Made Her Bollywood Debut and We Had Also Missed Seeing Her as Leading Lady Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur?

Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Did You Know She Had Already Made Her Bollywood Debut?

The beautiful and vivacious Samantha Akkineni is celebrating her birthday on 28 April. One of the most followed and in-demand actresses in South India, Samantha is a fantastic combination of looks and talent, and she continues to rule the roost after marriage, thereby breaking the dogma surrounding the misconception that married actresses loses their sheen. Samantha's fans have been wondering why the actress hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, like some of her peers - Tamannaah, Nithya Menen, Shruti Haasan, Vedhika etc. So what if we tell you that she has already made her debut in Bollywood and most of us have overlooked it? Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni! Here’s Why We Are Besotted With Your Intangible Tryst With the Handloom, One Irresistible Saree After Another!

As you know, Samantha's first role was the lead in Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave, which was the Telugu version of the Tamil hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. She also appeared in a cameo in the Tamil film, playing the hero's (Simbu) friend who turns actress in his film, playing the role of his love.

Gautham Menon had remade his best romantic film in Hindi too, as Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. Starring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson (in her Bollywood debut) in the lead, the movie let Samantha reprise her role in Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya as the friend. However, her future husband Naga Chaitanya, who gave her company in Ye Maaya Chesave and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, didn't appear in the Hindi remake, replaced by Tamil actor Ashwin Kakumanu.

Watch the Song "Aromale" from Ekk Deewana Tha, Featuring Samantha:

Despite AR Rahman's hit score, Ekk Deewana Tha, however, failed to replicate the success of both the Tamil and Telugu versions, and was a flop at the box office.

That was not Samantha's only tryst with Bollywood. She was also to make her debut as a leading lady in the industry, if everything had gone as planned, and once again, it would have been Gautam Menon who would be responsible.

In the same year that Ekk Deewana Tha came out, Menon made another romantic drama in both Tamil and Telugu simultaneously as Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu respectively. Samantha was the female lead in both the films, but the heroes were different - in the Tamil film, it was Jiiva (all set to make his Bollywood debut with '83) and in the Telugu version, with Nani.

But there was also a Hindi version in the works, with Samantha reprising her role there. The hero was played by Aditya Roy Kapur, and Menon even shot some portions of the film with the two actors, while releasing some promotional stills.

A Still of Samantha and Aditya From Their Unreleased Film

Sadly, maybe it was due to the cold reception that Ekk Deewana Tha got, this version never got made. And Samantha's North Indian fans are yet to see her as a leading lady in a Hindi film, and being content with seeing her in the Hindi-dubbed versions of her South hits.