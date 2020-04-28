Samantha Akkineni Birthday Special: From Ye Maaya Chesave to Oh! Baby, Best Films of the The Mahanati Actress That Will Wow You

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu (now Akkineni) is one of the leading actresses who dominates the Telugu and Tamil film industries, after carving a niche for herself like no one else. The actress made quite the memorable splash into showbiz with her first movie Ye Maaya Chesave and proved that she was here to stay. She also swept the South Filmfare Award for Best Debut and also a Nandi Award that year, such was her performance. This accomplishment of the actress was soon followed by a double win - she was the only other second actress ever, to win two Filmfares in a row, one for Best Actress Tamil for Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Best Telugu Actress for Eega, thus not only solidifying her position in the film industries but also as one of the most bankable stars. And since then, there has been no turning back for the actress. Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Here’s Why This Gorgeous Actress Is The Superstar Of South Indian Cinema!.

And on the eve of her 33rd birthday, that falls on April 28, 2020, here are some of the actress' splendid performances that absolutely floored us.

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Samantha Akkineni in Ye Maaya Chesave (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This movie not only marked Samantha's debut but also was instrumental in her falling in love with her now-husband Naga Chaitanya, who played the male lead opposite her. Not only that, but Samantha's role was powerful enough for filmmakers to realise that she had arrived.

Eega (2012)

Samantha Akkineni in Eega (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Eega marked Samantha's first fantasy action thriller where she is seen assisting her dead lover Nani, who has been reincarnated as a fly, in seeking revenge for his murder. And as unconventional as the role sounds, it won Samantha her a Filmfare Award For Best Actress (Telugu). Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan Feature on a Special Edition Calendar Themed on Raja Ravi Varma’s Paintings, and They Look Breathtakingly Royal (View Pics).

Rangasthalam (2018)

Samantha Akkineni in Rangasthalam (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Samantha's role of Ramalakshmi in Rangasthalam first went to Anupama Parameswaran, before Samantha was locked in for it. Her act of a typical village belle was appreciated immensely by the critics after all Samantha underwent a gruelling learning process. From staying with villagers in Rajahmundry to learn their mannerisms to filming in the heat which took a toll on her health, one can safely say that Samantha nailed her role.

Mahanati (2019)

Samantha Akkineni in Mahanati (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The story of the legendary actress Savitri is viewed from journalist Madhuravani played by Samantha. In fact, first approached to play Savitri herself, Samantha backed out and chose to be the person who narrates Savitri's role to the world. Even though Samantha's loss was Keerthy Suresh's gain and she absolutely nailed Savitri's role, Samantha did not go unnoticed and her risk paid off. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Others Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Oh! Baby (2019)

Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The remake of South Korean film Miss Granny, Oh! Baby was considered one of the Best Telugu Film of 2019, with a special mention for Samantha's role in the movie. Samantha got rave reviews and was also termed as one of those heroines who can 'carry an entire film on her shoulders' by herself. Happy Birthday, Samantha!