Samantha Akkineni Finishes Three Bottles Of Pickle During Lockdown, Resorts To Intermittent Fasting To Stay Fit

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The gorgeous Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter handle to share a lifestyle tip. If you are a huge Samantha fan and were wondering how the actress is staying fit during the lockdown, then you are in for luck. The actress not only spilt the secret but also revealed a couple of bad food habits that she has picked up during her stay at home. Well, the answer to her fitness problems and food habits is... intermittent fasting. Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers Milestone by Donating to 10 NGOs.

Samantha, while replying to a fan's query, wrote, "I am trying ‘Intermittent fasting’" But she also adds that she's forced to take this step. "I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already," she continued. She believes that fasting will make her a good girl again.

In January, American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine along with Smart Group conducted India's first anti-ageing International conference. As many as 300 doctors participated in a conference here to sensitise people on the importance of intermittent fasting. "I am glad that doctors in India are taking a keen interest in preventive health seeking the benefits of intermittent fasting. Large numbers of people are opting for it, as it not only triggers weight loss but also helps the body to combat various chronic ailments. This technique has gained attention for its incredible effects on both weight loss and on diseases," said Dr BK Modi, Founder-Chairman, Smart Group. Study Reveals Intermittent Fasting Increases Lifespan of Patients Undergoing Cardiac Catheterisation.

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Tweet Here:

Samantha is not the only actress who has used intermittent fasting to stay glorious. Hollywood star, Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, has also admitted to using this lifestyle hack. "I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning," Aniston said in an interview with Radio Times. "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours," she continued. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput also said that he is into intermittent fasting. "Of all the various approaches I've tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time.. 1. 7 hours of optimised sleep ...2. Regular meditation 3. Writing a journal. 4. Frequent Exercise 5. Optimising digital time and 6. Intermittent fasting," Sushant wrote on Instagram.