Samantha Akkineni Shares A Pic On Insta From Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka Ceremony And It Just Cannot Be Missed!

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Roka Ceremony (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are full of surprises! After leaving everyone amazed by announcing about them being in a relationship, nine days later the duo dropped another major surprise. Rana and Miheeka dropped pictures online from their roka ceremony and once again took everyone by surprise. The couple’s roka ceremony took place on May 20 in Hyderabad with their respective family members in attendance. The rumours were rife that the couple got engaged, but it was only a roka ceremony. Rana Daggubati And Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Look Their Happiest As Families Officially Finalise Pair's Engagement and Wedding Dates.

Families, industry pals and fans, all have been showering Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with congratulatory messages ever since the former shared a picture from the roka ceremony event on Instagram. They looked stunning together in traditional attires. As fans await for more pics, here is Samantha Akkineni who has shared a beautiful picture from the event and it just cannot be missed. This pic features Samantha along with Naga Chaitanya (first cousin of Rana), Miheeka Bajaj’s brother Samarth and his wife Sasha, and other family members with the lovely couple Rana and Miheeka. While sharing the pic, Samantha wrote, “Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after”. These Insta Pics Of Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj With Her Loved Ones Are A Must See!

Samantha Akkineni – Naga Chaitanya And Others With Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj

The Adorable Lovebirds’ Pic From Their Roka Ceremony

View this post on Instagram My happy place! 🥰🥰 @ranadaggubati A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on May 21, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

One More Family Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldie Memes & Videos (@they_paid_no_memes) on May 21, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT

Neither Rana Daggubati nor his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj or their respective families have mentioned anything about the wedding date. But it is heard that the wedding will take place this year itself and it would be a low-key affair. Let’s wait for an ‘official’ announcement!