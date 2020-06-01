Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Mahesh Babu But Allu Arjun was the First Choice for Parasuram's Next Directorial?

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu took over social media when he announced his next with director Parasuram. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, this would be the actor's next release and the anticipation for which is already high among his fans and admirers. The director is known for directing the super successful Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda and yet it took him a while to finalise the lead actor for his next. While Mahesh Babu eventually gave his nod to the director's new venture, a report in Tollywood.net suggests that he wasn't Parasuram's first choice for it. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here’s What Mahesh Babu Has to Say about the Release of His Upcoming Telugu Film!

Apparently, the director was keen on having Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo actor Allu Arjun in his next. However, when he narrated the script of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to the actor, the latter wasn't very convinced and he decided to pass on his offer. The director later went to Mahesh Babu with his same script and the actor was mighty impressed with his offering. He immediately came on board for it and they even decided to make an announcement amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rest as they say is history. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Announces The Title Of His Film With Director Parasuram With This Intriguing Poster!

Allu Arjun's loss could be Mahesh Babu's gain provided his gamble pays off. But in Allu Arjun's defence, the actor took a long break before delivering a hit in Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo. Since his previous release didn't work at the box office, he decided to take a break before signing his next and the same hesitation could be his reason for rejecting Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He was maybe too sceptical about it. The actor is currently working on Pushpa and the shooting of which will resume after the restrictions are fully lifted.