V Yeshasvi's Telugu film, Siddharth Roy, hit the big screens today. The movie charts the emotional odyssey of Siddharth Roy, played by Deepak Saroj, whose rationality is at odds with his feelings. Tanvi Negi portrays Indu, the female lead. The film focuses on human interactions and emotions. While the film received a favourable response from the viewers, critics offer mixed reviews, highlighting some flaws. Check what they have to say below! Siddharth Roy Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Deepak Saroj and Tanvi Negi’s Film!

ETimes: Despite its shortcomings, Siddharth Roy presents a dynamic, bold narrative that might favour a young audience seeking a contemporary love story infused with action and slice-of-life elements.

Times Now: Siddharth Roy, which has moments that can test your patience, is a film likely to appeal more to young audiences.

Siddharth Roy Trailer

123telugu: Siddharth Roy emerges as a romantic drama marred by excesses, particularly in portraying the protagonist’s demeanour. Besides Deepak’s committed performance, the film offers too little to celebrate. Viewers, especially family audiences, are advised to explore alternative entertainment options.

India glitz: Siddhartha Roy, starring Deepak Saroj and directed by Yashaswi, fell short in logic and emotion, ultimately proving its downfall.

