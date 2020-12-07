Renowned playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta got engaged to entrepreneur Ram Veerapaneni on Monday (Dec 7) in an intimate ceremony. The engagement only saw family members considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared the good news with her fans via a few pictures from the D-day. Sunitha is not just a singer but is multi-talented, as she's also a dubbing artist, anchor, host and actress. She posted some moments from the ring ceremony on social media. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shirin Sewani Gets Married to Beau Udayan Sachan (View Pic).

In the pics shared we see Sunitha with her family and her fiancé. With the post, Sunitha also mentioned that she is soon going to get hitched. “Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do," a part of her post read. Aditya Narayan’s Kiss of Love to Wifey Shweta Agarwal Is Warming Our Hearts (View Pic).

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)

For the uninitiated, this will be Sunitha's second marriage as she was earlier married to media person Kiran Kumar Goparaju. She has two children namely Aakash Goparaju and Shreya Goparaju. It was at the age of 17 when Sunitha started her singing journey. Her first commercial song was in the Telugu film Gulabi (1995). Stay tuned!

