From his humble beginnings in television as a mimicry artist to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry, Sivakarthikeyan has traversed a remarkable journey. He has not only entertained audiences with his impeccable acting skills but has also won hearts with his versatility. From his breakout role in Marina to his stellar portrayal in Velaikkaran and Remo, he has consistently grabbed eyeballs with his with his nuanced characters. As Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his birthday today, fans and followers are reminiscing about some of the most memorable moments the actor has shared with fellow celebrities. Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Arabic Kuthu, Summa Surrunu, Chellamma – 5 Times When Kollywood’s Favourite Performer Impressed Fans As A Lyricist!

SK, as he is fondly called, has been captured in numerous epic moments alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Whether it's sharing a light-hearted joke with Rajinikanth or engaging in a friendly conversation with Ajith Kumar, these interactions have not only delighted fans but have also set social media abuzz. These photos showcase Sivakarthikeyan’s charm and camaraderie with his fellow stars. Let’s take a look at some of the pictures below of SK with his fellow stars that took the internet by storm. Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Did You Know The Superstar Acted in Atlee's Short Film Mugapputhagam?

SK & Rajinikanth

One With Ajith Kumar

A Moment With Kamal Haasan

All Smiles Alongside Legendary Musician AR Rahman

Fun Time With Anirudh Ravichander

Beyond his acting prowess, Sivakarthikeyan has also proven himself as a multifaceted talent, venturing into production, playback singing and penning lyrics for songs, further solidifying his status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Here’s wishing SK another year of success. Happy Birthday, Sivakarthikeyan!

