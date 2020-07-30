Sonu Sood is celebrating his 47th birthday on July 30 and from family members to industry pals to fans, all have been showering him with good wishes across social media platforms. Seeing the wonderful initiative that he took amid this coronavirus pandemic, one just cannot thank him enough. He has been called as the People’s Hero, the Real Hero of India and much more. The commoners who received help from the actor and his team are thankful to him for helping in this hour of crisis. Sonu Sood Turns 47 on July 30, 2020! Fans Extend Heartwarming Birthday Wishes To The ‘Real Hero’ On Twitter.

South celebs such as Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Pothineni and many others are lauding the efforts taken by Sonu Sood for helping the needy and the medical professionals in this hour of crisis. Music composer Thaman S wrote, “I don’t say him THE Man of the Hour Thought balloon BUT I shall rather call him THE HUMAN OF THE HOUR !! Raised fist @SonuSood bhai I am jus wishing u a more strength energy great health & prosperity Heart suit Take care brother . #longlivehumanity Seedling #HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HBDsonusood #godbless”. Sonu Sood Birthday Special: How the Dabangg Actor Emerged as a Messiah During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Pothineni

There are People.. There are Heros.. & then.. there are Humans.. If only we had more Humans..we wouldn’t be needing Heros.. Dear brother @SonuSood ..I hardly say this to anyone.. I’d VOTE for you..🤘 Happy Birthday! Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/3bygfSbXsr — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) July 30, 2020

Thaman S

I don’t say him THE Man of the Hour 💭 BUT I shall rather call him THE HUMAN OF THE HOUR !! ✊@SonuSood bhai I am jus wishing u a more strength energy great health & prosperity ♥️ Take care brother . #longlivehumanity 🌱#HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HBDsonusood #godbless — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 30, 2020

Brahmaji

Sonu Sood has been like a guardian angel to all those who were stranded amid this pandemic and couldn’t reach home. Fans are immensely thankful to this real life hero for helping them!

