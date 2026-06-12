Suriya Gifts ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji Swanky New SUV Amid Film’s Blockbuster Success; Latter Says ‘You’ve Changed My Life’ (View Post)

Director R J Balaji, whose recently released film Karuppu featuring actor Suriya in the lead has gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster, has now penned a note of gratitude to the star in which he has credited Suriya with having changed his life forever. Film Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam Slams RJ Balaji Despite ‘Karuppu’ Box Office Success – Here’s Why.

Taking to his Instagram page, R J Balaji posted a picture of himself with Suriya and wrote, "And this is Us…! From day ONE, you believed in me. That ONE trust,turned a dream into reality,That ONE support,became the beginning of a new journey in my life." He went on to say, "Boom…. #Karuppu happened…! What started as a promise I made to you became a reality as this mega blockbuster….!!! None of this would have been possible without the ONE and ONLY @actorsuriya sir !!!" RJ Balaji, an actor and an achor himself, then wrote, "You’ve changed my life forever, love you sir. Thank you for the trust, respect and most importantly this beautiful relationship that I will cherish forever…!"

Suriya Gifts RJ Balaji New Car Amid ‘Karuppu’ Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Balaji (@irjbalaji)

RJ Balaji's note of gratitude came even as the film, which has already collected over INR 300 crore, continued to set cash registers ringing at the box office. It may be recalled that the makers had to undergo quite a bit of a struggle to get the film released. In fact, the film was released a day late due to financial issues faced by its makers. The delay in the film's release had caused emotional distress to the director, who had broken down while giving an update on the status of the film's release.

During his video address, which he had shared on his Instagram page, director R J Balaji had said, " I am sorry. It shouldn't have happened. We watch a film only to come out of the problems that we have in our minds, at our homes, in our lives. To make watching a film itself stressful, and for being unable to watch the film, I am really sorry. I too did not expect this. I am really hopeful that this evening, by 6 pm, all these problems will get resolved and the film will release," he had said, even as his eyes gave away the fact that he had been weeping. Unable to keep a straight face at one point, the director had broken down, saying, "I have thought about this on many days - that my film Karuppu will release on May 14 and it would go on to emerge a big blockbuster.I have manifested this."

Forcing a smile amidst tears, he had then added, "I am very hopeful. Tears are coming. The pain is there but that is another department. But I am hopeful that God will resolve all the problems and get this film released today. Many of them are working towards it. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it will all be worth (the trouble). The film will come out this evening and it will be very entertaining and I am confident you will all like it. God is with us. All will be good. I am very hopeful. I am confident that you will all like the film. God bless us all." ‘Karuppu’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Blockbuster Tamil Movie Online.

Now, as he had manifested, the film did release and has now gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster, much to the delight of the makers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).