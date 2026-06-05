Suriya Says THIS in Cryptic Note As ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji and Editor R Kalaivanan Face Social Media Backlash

Amidst a swirling controversy surrounding his recent blockbuster Karuppu, leading man Suriya took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, 2026, with a cryptic note that has set social media abuzz. The actor's message, urging positivity, comes as director RJ Balaji and editor R Kalaivanan face considerable flak from fans over comments linking Karuppu's origins to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay. Why Is ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji’s Photo With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Creating a Stir Online?.

What Did Suriya Say in His Cryptic Note?

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, Suriya shared a simple yet profound statement on his Instagram stories. The minimalist post read: "Lead with love. Stay kind. Stay generous." While the 'Karuppu' star did not directly address the ongoing controversy or name any individuals, the timing of his message has led many fans to interpret it as a subtle call for calm and empathy amidst the heated online debate.

Suriya Shares Cryptic Note After ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji Reveals Film Was First Offered to Vijay

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to share screenshots of Suriya's post, with many commenting on his perceived role as an observer and peacemaker. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, "Looks like he is watching everything," while another expressed unwavering support: "Whatever Suriya says, I'll listen. Even if he tells me to leave Twitter, I'll go."

RJ Balaji-Vijay Controversy

The genesis of the current social media storm lies in 'Karuppu' director RJ Balaji's revelations that the script for the fantasy action film was initially pitched to Thalapathy Vijay as his potential final cinematic project before his full-fledged entry into politics. Vijay ultimately decided against the project, leading to Suriya taking on the lead role.

The controversy escalated on June 2, 2026, when RJ Balaji met with the newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay, and shared a photo on X with a caption that read, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu!!! Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir." This statement sparked outrage among Suriya's fans, who felt it undermined the lead actor's significant contribution to the film's success.

Further intensifying the debate, Karuppu editor R Kalaivanan, in an interview with SS Music, commented that the film "would've been 'even more explosive' had it starred Vijay." Kalaivanan later issued an apology on X, acknowledging that his words were misunderstood and expressed regret.

RJ Balaji had also faced prior criticism for remarks made during Karuppu promotions in May 2026, suggesting the film was "not for those who dissect it on social media" but "for those who celebrate cinema in theatres." He later clarified that his intention was to encourage audiences to watch the film without preconceived notions.

'Karuppu' and Its Box Office Triumph

Despite the off-screen drama, Karuppu has emerged as a massive commercial success. The Tamil-language fantasy action film, which premiered on May 15, 2026, has reportedly grossed an estimated INR 312 crore worldwide. This makes it one of the fastest earners in Suriya's career, crossing INR 207 crore in just seven days and becoming his biggest box office success to date. ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Pens Cryptic Post Amid Relationship Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures (SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu), Karuppu stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, and RJ Balaji himself. The film, with a reported budget of INR 130–140 crore, features Suriya as the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to combat corruption.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).