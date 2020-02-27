Tamil actress Gayatri Sai Reveals a Pizza Delivery Boy Shared her Contact Number on Adult Whatsapp Groups

Tamil actress Gayatri Sai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Gayatri Sai, who made her acting debut as a child artiste in director Mani Ratnam's 1990 film Anjali, has filed a police complaint against a pizza delivery boy for allegedly sharing her contact number on several adult Whatsapp groups.

"@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in an intoxicated state on the 9th of Feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since your office is yet to speak to me. I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared. please be safe all," she tweeted on February 26.

.@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me . I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all pic.twitter.com/CehVmWwBkL — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

On Thursday, Gayatri informed that the ADGP of the Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet. "@DrMRaviIPS1 commissioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir," she tweeted.