Rajinikanth is celebrating his 73rd birthday on December 12, 2023. So as a gift to his fans on his special day, the makers of his 170th film are launching the title reveal of Thalaivar 170 with a special birthday teaser. The teaser will be revealed on December 12 at 5pm IST. Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Finish Mumbai Schedule of TJ Gnanavel’s Film, Lyca Productions Shares New Pic of ‘Shahenshah and Superstar’ on X.
Thalaivar 170 Title Reveal Date and Time:
Let the celebrations begin for Thalaivar's B'day 🥳 Witness the grand reveal of #Thalaivar170 😎 title along with the B'day teaser video tomorrow at 5PM! 🕔@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/wuQtDZIMsS
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 11, 2023
