The year 2023 proved to be a blessing for South Indian Cinema, witnessing numerous hits throughout the year. South Indian actors, in particular, experienced tremendous success in 2023, with stalwarts like Rajinikanth delivering Jailer, a film that shattered numerous box-office records. The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thalaivar 171. Recent reports have indicated that Rajinikanth, who holds the distinction of being the highest-paid actor not only in India but also across Asia, commanded a staggering Rs 250 crore for his role in Lokesh Kanagraj’s directorial. Yes, you read that right! Vettaiyan Update: Upcoming Schedule for TG Gnanavel’s Next Starring Rajinikanth Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati to Also Join Thalaivar.

According to a Bollywood Life report, the 73-year-old actor was paid a hefty amount of Rs 250 crore for his next venture, Thalaivar 171. The report also disclosed the remuneration of other prominent Telugu stars. Reportedly, Jr NTR, who is set to star alongside Saif Ali Khan in Devara, will be charging Rs 60 crore for his role in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

KGF fame Yash has also increased his fees, reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's dream project, Ramayana. The report added that Mahesh Babu's most recent release, Guntur Kaaram, enjoyed a successful run at the box office, with the actor reportedly earning Rs 78 crore from the film. Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama Becomes Biggest Opening of 2024 at the Box Office, Grosses Rs 82.08 Crore Worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Moving on, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for his upcoming film, Greatest of All Time. It is evident that South Indian stars currently demand higher fees compared to most Bollywood actors, justifying it with promises of delivering exceptional results through their charismatic charm, outstanding acting, and massive fan following.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).