Thankamani is a Malayalam crime thriller written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. Based on true events, the film stars Dileep in the leading role, marking his 148th film. Set against the backdrop of an incident that occurred in Thankamany in October 1986, it is one of the most highly anticipated films of the actor, fondly referred to as Janapriya Nayakan. In January, reports surfaced online of a petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking the removal of rape scenes from Thankamani. The petitioner claimed that the scenes depicting women being raped by policemen ‘are purely creations of imagination’. Thankamani: Petition Filed in Kerala HC Seeking Removal of Rape Scenes From Dileep Film, Calling Them ‘Pure Creation of Imagination’.

Thankamani is produced under the banners of Super Good Films and Iffaar Media. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of the key details of the film. Thankamani Teaser: Dileep Turns Saviour for a ‘Bleeding Village’; Ratheesh Reghunandan Directorial Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Cast – The film stars Dileep in the lead alongside Pranitha Subhash, Neeta Pillai among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Thankamani is based on an incident that occurred on 21 October 1986 in the village of Thankamany, following a dispute over a bus service, which resulted in a police baton charge and gunfire.”

Watch The Trailer Of Thankamani Movie Below:

Release Date – The film is all set to be released in theatres on March 7.

