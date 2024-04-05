The Family Star Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails to Impress Critics

Parasuram Petla's directorial The Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on April 5. The film, which revolves around an Indian middle-class man's life, was eagerly awaited. So, is the movie worth the watch? Well, as per early reviews, the film has received a lukewarm response from critics. They've slammed the flick's screenplay and called its storyline 'outdated', but Vijay and Mrunal's acts have been praised. Check out the review roundup of The Family Star below. The Family Star Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Is a Kitschy Celebration of Male Bravado in Garb of a Love Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

M9News: "And oddly enough, there is zero effort to make use of a fresh pair like Vijay and Mrunal. When the story returns to India, there are a few nicely written dialogues to describe the man of every family star, but what follows is again an extended action episode which looks like a very patchy wrap-up."

123Telugu: "The Family Star entertains to a certain extent. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur deliver fine performances. However, the film's slow-paced screenplay, lack of emotional depth, ineffective background score, and weak storyline are the notable drawbacks. If you can overlook these aspects, it may still be worth a watch this weekend."

Telugu 360: "When writers become directors, the script would be perfect with a gripping screenplay. The conflict points would be strong enough. Parasuram failed badly and completely with Family Star. The dialogues are good at times. The visuals are quite good and the film looks rich in every frame. The songs fail to make an impact. Gopi Sundar fails badly with the numbers. Family Star is a film that fails in many ways."

Gulte: "Overall, barring the performances of a few cast members and production values, there is nothing that this Family Star offers. The outdated story, lack of emotional connection, and sluggish screenplay become a bigger burden than a heavy EMI for the Family Star."

