Three youngsters, fans of Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, lost their lives after they were electrocuted. Three others were also injured in this incident. It happened at the Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh when these fans of Pawan Kalyan were erecting a banner ahead of the actor’s birthday. The iron railing of the banner they were erecting came in contact with a live wire, reports TOI. Team Vakeel Saab has expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Andhra Pradesh: 3 Electrocuted to Death While Erecting Pawan Kalyan's Poster in Chittoor.

The team of Vakeel Saab mentioned in the post, “With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief.” The team has also assured financial assistance to the families of the three fans of Pawan Kalyan who lost their lives. About it the team further stated, “We come forward to announce a financial assistance of Ra 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.” #RIPBala Trends on Twitter after a Fan of Thalapathy Vijay Dies by Suicide (View Tweets).

Statement Issued By Team Vakeel Saab

S Thaman

Very very Sad to know about the demise of three#PSPK fans in an electrocution accident .😢 My heartfelt condolences to my brothers who lost lives . Lots of strength to families & Praying for their speedy recovery of others who r recovering 🙏🏻 May their soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WZOKuZuma5 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time that fans of Pawan Kalyan has died due to electrocution. Two years ago, when the actor was paying a visit to Payakaraopeta in Vizag, the Jana Sena Chief’s supporters were electrocuted when they tried to erect a banner in his honour.

