The first quarter of 2024 saw some amazing releases. But that’s not the end yet! Get ready for an exciting year in South Indian Cinema as some of the most anticipated films are set to hit the screens in the coming months! From Allu Arjun’s action-packed sequel Pushpa 2, Tovino Thomas’ black comedy Nadikar to Suriya’s fantasy action Kanguva and many more, there’s a diverse range of movies to look forward to. With stellar casts, compelling storylines and talented filmmakers at the helm, these films promise to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences across the globe. Turbo Release Date: Mammootty's Action Comedy to Release in Theatres on June 13!

In addition to the highly anticipated titles mentioned, South Indian Cinema enthusiasts have much more to look forward to in 2024. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to action thrillers to science fiction action film and many others, the lineup boasts a rich variety of genres. 2024 is shaping up to be an exhilarating year for cinema lovers across the South Indian film industry. Here’s a look at the most-awaited south Indian films of this year. Kanguva: Suriya To Portray Dual Roles in Director Siva’s Upcoming Film; Makers Share Actor’s Looks With New Poster on Tamil New Year.

Kalki 2898 AD

Excitement surrounds the upcoming science-fiction dystopian film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, initially scheduled for release in theatres on May 9. However, reports indicate a delay, with the new release date rumoured to be June 20. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the speculated release date.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

This upcoming Telugu film serves as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, this eagerly anticipated film helmed by Sukumar is set to hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

Devara: Part 1

Director Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role and marking Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu Cinema, was initially set for a grand release on April 5. However, the theatrical debut of Devara has now been postponed to October 10, coinciding with Dussehra.

Nadikar

Lal Jr is directing this black comedy film, featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role alongside Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Bhavana, and others. The story revolves around the life of a troubled superstar and his hero’s journey. This Malayalam film will arrive in theatres on May 3.

Turbo

The wait is over. Making it official !! Turbo Jose will set screens worldwide ablaze on June 13. 🔥 Stay tuned as more power-packed Turbo updates are being prepared for you. 🔥#TurboFromJune13#Mammootty @mammukka @TurboTheFilm @DQsWayfarerFilm @SamadTruth @Truthglobalofcl pic.twitter.com/dqPBz9F7uV — MammoottyKampany (@MKampanyOffl) April 14, 2024

Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by Vysakh, Turbo promises to be an action-packed comedy starring Mammootty. Produced under the actor’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, this film is scheduled to release on June 13.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in Indian 2, portraying an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante battling corruption. The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and others. This Tamil film helmed by Shankar Shanmugam is slated to arrive in theatres in June.

The Greatest of All Time

Thalpathy Vijay has teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for The GOAT. Produced by AGS Entertainment, it will release worldwide on September 5.

Vettaiyan

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action drama film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil, is expected to hit theatres in October.

Kanguva

Kanguva stars Suriya in a dual role, with an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil cinema debuts, alongside Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Raayan

This action thriller, written and directed by Dhanush in his second directorial venture, is produced by Sun Pictures. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Thangalaan

Thangalaan marks Chiyaan Vikram’s 61st film as a lead actor. Originally slated for release on January 26, it was postponed as makers wanted its screening at film festivals before its theatrical release. The film is now set to hit theatres this month, in April.

Vidaa Muyarchi

Written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and others. The release date of this action thriller is currently unknown.

As release dates approach, fans are excited to watch these upcoming South Indian films and ready to witness the stories that will leave a lasting impression in the years to come.

