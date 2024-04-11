Turbo is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Mammootty in the lead role. Touted to be an action-comedy, the megastar of Malayalam Cinema has shared with fans that a major update from the upcoming film will be dropped on April 14, coinciding with Vishu 2024. Fondly called Mammukka, he shared a poster featuring what appears to be an image of a vehicle with windscreen wipers in the background and showing a rosary hanging from the rearview mirror. This still and announcement regarding the update on director Vysakh’s film has stirred excitement among fans. Turbo: Second Look Poster Shows Mammootty as a Cool Shirtless Jailbird (View Pic).

As soon as Mammootty shared this Turbo update on the micro-blogging platform, many fans eagerly started commenting on his post, expressing their anticipation. This update holds special significance as it coincides with Vishu, an auspicious Hindu festival marking the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. Let’s take a look at some of the comments shared by fans on the actor’s post.

Mammootty On Turbo Movie Update

Excited Fans

Can't Keep Calm

How long am I waiting for this update Ikka 🤩🤩 #Turbo 💥 — Tharani K (@CinemaAngle) April 10, 2024

What Would Be The Update About?

Release date mathram ano ...teaser illey 🧐 — TOM SJ ™️ (@tomsj2005) April 10, 2024

Indeed

Can't wait for it sir .. all the best — Leslie Sylvester Samuel (@sylvester787) April 10, 2024

You Think So?

Teaser 💣🔥🔥🔥? — Munavir (@munavir_99) April 10, 2024

The film Turbo, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, commenced filming in October 2023. It is Mammootty’s third collaboration with director Vysakh, following their work on the films Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Produced by Mammootty under his production house Mammootty Kampany, the project, speculated to be released in June, has generated considerable anticipation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).