Jyotika and Sasikumar's Udanpirappe premiered today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and hours after its release, the film has been leaked online and is available to download for free via Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels. Udanpirappe starring Jyotika and Sasikumaris the second film out of the four announced movies from Suriya's 2D Entertainment that releases today (October 14) on Amazon Prime Video this year. On September 30, the OTT platform took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Helmed by Era Saravanan, makers of Udanpirappe chose the Amazon Prime Video release of the film especially on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Udanpirappe is available for audiences to stream on Amazon Prime Video but now just a couple of hours after its release on the OTT platform, it is now available for download on Torrent and other Telegram channels. Udanpirappe full movie in HD is leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others pirated versions of Udanpirappe movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Udanpirappe Movie Review: An Impressive Jyothika Deserves a Better 50th Film Milestone Than This Condensed Soap Opera (LatestLY Exclusive).

Udanpirappe has garnered mixed reviews from the critics and we would recommend it is best to watch the film legally via Amazon Prime Video. This is not the first time that a newly released South movie is leaked online. Earlier, Amazon Prime Video Films like Bhramam, Malik, Cold Case, Kuruthi etc has also been the victim of Piracy. The leaked version of the film might also contain viruses and other malware and hence it is best to watch the film legally without any piracy. Say No to Piracy!

