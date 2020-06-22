Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular Malayalam actor, has announced about his next film that is based on 1921 Malabar Rebellion. Prithviraj is teaming up for the first time with Virus director Aashiq Abu for this period film. Titled as Vaariyamkunnan, Prithviraj will essay the role of leader of Malabar Rebellion against the British, Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji. The actor took to social media to announce about this project. Virus Movie Review: Critics Are Raving About Aashiq Abu’s Film on NIPAH, Starring Parvathy and Tovino Thomas.

Talking about this revolutionary leader, the makers mentioned, “He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. #Vaariyamkunnan.” John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Post On Vaariyamkunnan

Team Vaariyamkunnan

It has also been revealed that the shooting of Vaariyamkunnan will begin next year, on the 100th anniversary. Vaariyamkunnan is written by Harshad and Rameez, whereas, it has been bankrolled by Zikandar and Moideen. It will be produced under the banner of OPM Cinemas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).