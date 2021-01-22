The makers of Varthamanam have finally dropped the teaser of the movie on January 22, 2021, and we are thoroughly impressed. Starring one of the finest actresses of the South, Parvathy Thiruvothu, the flick brings the spotlight back to the JNU controversy. This one is helmed by Sidhartha Siva and also sees Roshan Mathew and Dain Davis portraying pivotal characters in the movie. Talking about Parvathy in specific, she is seen in a hijab-clad avatar voicing her opinion against the college system. Going by the first glimpse, we are in awe. Varthamanam: Parvathy’s Malayalam Film Denied Permission To Be Screened By Censor Board Due To ‘Anti-National Elements’.

The video opens to a breaking news scenario which then shifts to Parvathy who happily enters her college campus with huge dreams. However, later she sees the scathing reality where Muslims are not given any advantages or even basic rights because of the caste discrimination in the premises. Indeed, the video is an eye-opener. It's a revolutionary story packed with a strong message. Varthamanam: Parvathy’s Malayalam Film Cleared By Censor Board's Revising Committee After Facing Accusations of Promoting ‘Anti-National’ Elements.

Check Out The Trailer:

Earlier, this Malayalam film was embroiled in controversy for promoting 'anti-national' elements and was also banned from screening. However, later it got a green signal from the Delhi Central Board revisiting committee. All in all, it is a social-political drama which brings to light the Muslim-Dalit discrimination at JNU. So, did you watch the teaser? Tell us your view on the same in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

