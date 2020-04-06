Veteran Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan Master Dies At 84

Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan, was fondly known as Arjunan Master. The Kerala State Award-winning music composer breathed his last on April 6 at 3.30 AM at his residence in Palluruthy, Kochi. Arjunan Master, who has composed over 700 songs in more than 218 films, died at the age of 84. He was considered as the original master of melody in Mollywood. Shaji Thilakan, Son of Late Malayalam Film Actor Thilakan, Passes Away at 56.

MK Arjunan Master had received his first music lessons from Jeevakarunyananda Ashram at Palani, the place where his mother Parvathi had sent him and his brother Prabhakaran after the demise of their father Kochukunju when they were young. She took such a step as she was unable provide the necessities to her children. It was the head of the ashram who noticed the talent in MK Arjunan and deiced to give him music lessons. Arjunan Master then started learning music under Kumarayya Pillai and later under KN Vijayarajan Master. Veteran Tamil Actor-Director Visu Passes Away At 74.

Tweet On MK Arjunan Master's Demise

Kerala: Veteran Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan has passed away at his residence in Palluruthy, Kochi. He was 84 years old. pic.twitter.com/AL7VMdupGS — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Before composing music in films, MK Arjunan Master had composed music for theatre. He has composed 800 songs for 300 plays. Arjunan Master made his debut as a music composer with the film Karuthapurnami. In more than 50 films he had teamed up with popular lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and they were a hit combo of Mollywood when it comes to songs. It is also reported that it was Arjunan Master who had given AR Rahman his first musical break, by giving him a chance to play keyboard in the film Adimachangala, released in 1981.