The rumours of Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan testing positive for COVID-19 took social media by storm and her fans were quick to send in their 'get well soon' messages. In fact, the couple even came across their dead images and that's when the director thought it's best to address the scenario than staying mum. While their spokesperson had earlier rubbished all the claims, Shivan finally took to his Twitter account to clear the air and give an update on his health condition.

"And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us !! Hi we are alive , healthy and happy. God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes," tweeted the director while sharing a video of his with Nayanthara. The video sees the couple as kids as they joke about the silly claims while mocking the jokers responsible for it. The video is bound to make you smile while you heave a sigh of relief. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge on TikTok During Quarantine, and They’re Clearly Enjoying It! Watch Video.

Check Out his Video

.... And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us 😅😅 !! Hi 👋 we are alive , healthy and happy😇 God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes 😇🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/1J9cdmVXv6 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2020

Earlier when India Today had got in touch with the couple's rep to verify the rumoured stories, he had said, "This is a fake news. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. I would request everyone not to spread such news."

