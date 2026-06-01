‘Vijay Anna Is Responsible for Losing My Child’: ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Fame Actress Julie Claims Trolling by TVK Supporters Led to Miscarriage (Watch Video)

Actor and former reality TV contestant Maria Juliana, popularly known as Julie, has filed a police complaint over relentless online harassment, directly holding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), responsible for her recent miscarriage. Speaking at an emotional press conference, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame actor stated that the mental trauma caused by targeted trolling from TVK supporters led to the loss of her first unborn child. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ditches Suit-Pant Look, Wears Traditional Mundu and Shirt at Manager Jagadish Palanisamy’s Housewarming Ceremony (Watch Video).

Julie Blames ‘Vijay Anna’ for Miscarriage

Addressing the media, Julie stated that she and her husband have been subjected to intense character assassination and defamatory remarks online. The actor linked her severe health complication directly to the cyberbullying, alleging that it was orchestrated by supporters of the Chief Minister.

"We lost our baby. I had just gotten married, and we lost our first baby," Julie said. "My child died due to severe mental anguish caused by online harassment. I could use this for sympathy, but my point is that defamatory and derogatory remarks are being made about my husband and me. Just because a woman speaks about TVK, you ruin her name without a conscience."

She added that Chief Minister Vijay should intervene to curb the actions of his followers. "Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child. He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today."

Police Inaction and Legal Frustrations

Julie revealed that she originally approached the police in March to file a formal complaint against eight specific individuals for trolling. However, the legal response she received complicated the matter. According to her, she was served a notice indicating that the issue falls under civil defamation rather than criminal.

The actor questioned why this administrative response came only after a recent shift in the state's leadership. Furthermore, she alleged that a targeted smear campaign was subsequently launched against her by prominent party loyalists.

“They created a perfect story, screenplay, direction, and narration for this,” Julie claimed, alleging that a TVK supporter and a legal advocate fabricated an INR 15 lakh kidney scam accusation to destroy her reputation.

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Fame Actress Julie Makes Shocking Claims

Questions Raised Over Political Timeline

During the press conference, reporters questioned the actor on the timeline of her allegations and her choice of targets. Journalists pointed out that when she filed her initial police complaint in March, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was still governing the state, as the state elections took place in April, with Vijay's government taking charge later in May.

"I did file the complaint during the DMK regime, but I filed it during the election time," Julie clarified. "But now that another government has come into power, shouldn’t they take responsibility?"

She alleged that authorities are not taking her case seriously because the accused individuals are active TVK supporters. When pressed on why she was linking anonymous social media accounts directly to the Chief Minister, and why she had not criticised the previous administration for the lack of progress on her case, Julie responded, "I am speaking because this happened to me now." ‘DC’ Actor Lokesh Kanagaraj Reunites With Thalapathy Vijay After Tamil Nadu Elections; Nostalgic Fans Ask About ‘Leo 2’ Update.

Turning her focus toward the Chief Minister’s governance and public image, Julie concluded with sharp criticism of his political style. "People say that Vijay anna became CM through Instagram. Instead of orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his people, shouldn’t he focus on doing something for the public?"

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).